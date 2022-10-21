Govt committed to promote ethanol as alternative fuel in auto industry: Puri

Reiterating the government’s commitment to promote biofuels for transportation, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, said efforts are on to explore opportunities to promote ethanol as an alternative fuel.

Speaking at a seminar “Biofuels – A Pathway towards Sustainable Future’ conference organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in New Delhi on Tuesday, Puri said, “It is essential to explore and promote alternative energy resources to reduce dependence on the import of fossil fuels.

Speaking on Amrit kaal: Vision 2047 goals, the minister, “Since we intend to enhance our three trillion dollar economy to 32 trillion dollars, our energy requirements are bound to rise to account for lifestyle, trade, and manufacturing development.”

He further said, “Environmental conservation is also critical to our developmental journey. Under the SATAT scheme, many entrepreneurs have established CBG plants to produce and supply CBG to Oil Marketing Companies. With the assistance of OMCs and other enthusiastic players, 37 CBG plants have been commissioned, and approximately 9000 tonnes of Compressed Biogas have already been sold. In order to make decarbonised mobility a reality, Indian automakers must stay on the path of sustainability.”

Addressing the seminar as guest of honour, André Aranha Corrêa Do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India, lauded the partnership India has built with Brazil on the journey to ethanol adoption. He emphasised the parallels between the two countries while focusing on the benefits that would accrue to India because of usage of higher blends of ethanol. He reiterated his support for SIAM’s initiatives in the direction of sustainable low-carbon mobility.

The programme witnessed participation from automotive industry experts, government officials, academia, and other stakeholder associations including the ambassador and experts from Brazil.