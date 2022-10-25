Google to stop Chrome browser support for Windows 7, 8.1 next year

With the release of a new Chrome version, Google has stated that it will discontinue support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early in 2019.

On February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is anticipated to be released, the tech giant will formally discontinue support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, the company announced in a support page.

For users to continue receiving new Chrome updates, their device must be running Windows 10 or later.

Users of these operating systems won’t receive any new updates, but earlier Chrome versions will continue to work.

If someone wants to continue receiving Chrome’s security updates and new features, they should upgrade from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 to a compatible version of Windows.

According to a recent analysis, Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser currently in use, with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022.

The findings, according to the study, were based on data from a database that covered the period from January 1 to October 5.

Of the five days in October, only Google Chrome had flaws, including CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE programme monitored security holes and weaknesses on various platforms.

The report stated that the weaknesses could cause memory corruption on a computer, however the database does not provide information for them.