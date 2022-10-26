Google introduces custom emojis for Google Chat

For a more personalised experience, Google has added personalised emojis to its Chat feature.

According to a blogpost statement by the internet giant, using emojis in Google Chat is a fantastic way for people to express themselves.

All coworkers have access to and can use the custom emojis that employees upload in Chat messages and comments.

Administratives can select emoji managers, people who can browse and delete emojis, and create organisational rules before the service is made available to end users.

If the feature permission is enabled for their organisational unit, users can generate personalised emojis on the web versions of Gmail or Chat.

According to Google, this new custom emoji featureis accessible to all Google Workspace users as well as past G Suite Basic and Business clients.

However, those with personal Google accounts cannot access it.

The company had previously made it possible to exchange numerous photographs and videos at once using its Chat.

When sending a message in Google Chat, users might choose more than one image or video at once.

Both iOS and Android devices had access to this feature.

Users could choose up to 20 photographs and videos to share at once using the Google Chat media picker.