Gold price today, 28. Sep. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, minor fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several cities.

SNS | September 28, 2022 10:38 am

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 45,950     Rs 50,130
Mumbai     Rs 45,800     Rs 49,970
Kolkata     Rs 45,800     Rs 49.970
Chennai     Rs 46,250     Rs 50,450
Ahmedabad     Rs 45,850     Rs 50,020

 

