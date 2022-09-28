Gold price today, 28. Sep. 2022

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold remain same in major Indian cities. The price of gold in India is Rs 49,530 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,373 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Over the past 24 hours, minor fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several cities.
Gold Price Today in major cities-
|Major Cities
|22 Carat/10g
|24 Carat/10g
|Delhi
|Rs 45,950
|Rs 50,130
|Mumbai
|Rs 45,800
|Rs 49,970
|Kolkata
|Rs 45,800
|Rs 49.970
|Chennai
|Rs 46,250
|Rs 50,450
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 45,850
|Rs 50,020