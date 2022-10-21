Follow Us:
Gold price today, 21. 0ct. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,340 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,020.

SNS | October 21, 2022 10:57 am

On October 21, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has slightly idecreased. 10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,340 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,020.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,350     Rs 50,600
Mumbai     Rs 46,250     Rs 50,450
Kolkata     Rs 46,250     Rs 50,450
Chennai     Rs 46,650     Rs 50,900
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,300     Rs 50,500
