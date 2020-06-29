A glitch on an electric car manufacturer’s website has resulted a German man to accidentally order 28 Tesla vehicles online.

The man realised the error after receiving an invoice from Tesla totalling almost 1.4mn Euros.

The story came to light on Reddit on Monday, with the man’s son explaining how his dad “accidentally” purchased more than two dozen of the luxury electric cars.

Using the Reddit moniker ‘Balloon Man’ he explained how his dad almost ended up with 27 more Tesla Model 3 cars than actually he wanted.

Balloon Man’s dad placed an order for a new Model 3 equipped with Autopilot option to his online cart then clicked “confirm” to send the order to Tesla.

After clicking ‘submit,’ the website responded the order could not be placed because of a payment issue even though they filled in payment details correctly.

The user’s father clicked “Confirm” once again only to have the same result. This went on for about two hours.

Eventually, the website responded and ‘Confirmed’ the order – all 28 of them, taking the total billing amount to 1.4 million Euros and given that each vehicle has a non-refundable charge of 100 Euro, that amount summed up to 2,800 Euros.

Balloon Man’s dad wanted to take advantage of the German government’s cashback incentive to switch to an electric vehicle, replacing the ageing Ford Kuga with Tesla.

However, after a phone call to the customer representative, Tesla understood the situation and cancelled the entire order without charge and was instructed to simply place a new order.