Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F23, in the Indian market.

It’s the first-ever Galaxy F series device to be powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform and 120Hz FHD+ display.

Galaxy F23 is priced at Rs 17,499 for 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for 6GB+128 GB variant. There is an introductory price of Rs 14,999 for 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128 GB variant including a bank cashback of Rs 1000 with ICICI bank cards. Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting March 16.

“Powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset, smooth 120Hz display and revolutionary experiences like Voice Focus, Auto Data Switching and Power Cool Technology, Galaxy F23 5G will provide GenZ consumers a smooth experience,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy F23 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Galaxy F23 includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, you have an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch on the front. There’s a 5,000mAh battery unit onboard, and it supports 25W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.