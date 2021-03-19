Smartphone maker OPPO on Friday announced that F19 Pro achieved more than 70 per cent growth in the first day sale volume as compared to its last year’s version F17 Pro.

Under the series, the company launched two smartphones F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro. And the F19 Pro+ 5G has gained the maximum share of user interest as the company has witnessed a huge demand for the device from the non-metro markets of India.

OPPO India has also rolled out a new film #FlauntYourNight for its new F19 Pro series featuring brand ambassador Varun Dhawan.

‘Flaunt Your Night’ spotlights the joy of capturing magical moments on the OPPO F19 Pro series even in low light conditions, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. said.

Speaking about the smartphone, he said “The F19 Pro series has made a smashing start with sales up by 70 per cent versus the previous generation of the F series. The tremendous interest during the pre-booking and first day of sale reflects the success this series will see.”

“2021 is turning out to be a monumental year for OPPO India,” Khanoria added.

According to the company, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu have shown the maximum demand for this series in the pre-booking order days and also on day one of the sales.

OPPO F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OPPO F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs 23,490.

OPPO F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup that carries a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8MP wide-angle macro shooter, 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The OPPO F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging.

On the other hand, OPPO F19 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and top-left punch-hole. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that we have seen before on the F17 series. It comes with a 4310mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras.