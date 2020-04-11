The ’Friends’ reunion special will be there for you, but not so soon. Reports suggest that the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put a long pause on making of the special episode. Therefore, HBO Max’s most anticipated show will not be ready before the launch of Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service.

According to the Variety, “WarnerMedia has been unable to film the show’s highly-anticipated unscripted reunion special.”

The unscripted episode was set to be shot in March at the original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The studio had later decided to shoot the special in May just before the streaming service’s launch but that is also unlikely to happen.

The announcement of the Friends reunion was made February, however, the work was on for quite some time.

All six original cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are set to come together for the reunion.

Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside “Friends” creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

As per the reports, WarnerMedia has reportedly paid over $400 million for the streaming rights to the Friends, outbidding Netflix, which had witnessed massive viewership on the series.

At the time of reporting, the HBO Max has not announced any date for its launch.