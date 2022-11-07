After Apple warned Foxconn for iPhone delays owing to a Covid-related exodus at the Zhengzhou factory in China, iPhone supplier Foxconn announced to provide fleeing employees a $70 (almost 500 yuan) subsidy, the media reported on Monday.

As workers wouldn’t be permitted to return until the seven-day lockdown is ended this week, Foxconn referred to the “care and love” subsidy as a “pre-hiring” offer, according to South China Morning Post.

“Foxconn Zhengzhou is offering workers who fled the compound over coronavirus fears a one-off 500 yuan ($70) subsidy if they agree to return to work,” the report said.

Foxconn stated that it will soon establish a way for workers to commute back at the factory in a “point to point, closed-loop manner” once the lockdown in the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone is lifted.

Foxconn said it would “revise down” its outlook for the fourth quarter “due to the pandemic affecting some of its operations in Zhengzhou.”

Foxconn Zhengzhou manufacturing plant employs nearly 3,00,000 workers.

The company urged employees to eat in their dorm rooms after closing the compound’s dining areas. The article added that canteens reopened last week, albeit with little seats.

The number of employees who have left Foxconn is not known with certainty.

Apple previously stated that the main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facilities in Zhengzhou has temporarily been impacted by constraints linked to Covid-19.

The facility area is now using only a small portion of its capacity.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” said Apple, adding that the customers will have to wait longer to receive their new iPhone Pro devices.