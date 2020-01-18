Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has left India after a three-day-long visit but he made huge promises to millions of his customers, and he did it in style. On Friday, Bezos left a note Amazon India saying, “he falls in love with India every time he returns here”.

Those who visited the site for the first time on Friday, you are likely to be greeted with a full-page letter by Bezos that is meant for its customers, sellers and partners.

“I fall in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation and grit of the Indian people always inspire me,” Bezos wrote in the letter while mentioning Amazon’s investment in the Indian economy and that the firm is aiming to create 10 lakh new jobs by 2025.

The letter further talks about how Amazon is committed towards Indian economy’s growth and how it is planning to expand its reach to the remote locations.

Additionally, the letter mentions how more than 550,000 mall and medium businesses (SMBs) in India are using Amazon India to reach out to the masses.

The new expected jobs are on top of the 700,000 jobs Amazon has already created in the country since 2013, the company said in a statement.

The job announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a cold shoulder to the world’s richest man who has an estimated net worth of $117 billion, by not meeting him. As per the reports, Amazon CEO’s request for an appointment with the prime minister was turned down a month ago.

Before his departure, Bezos confirmed Amazon’s incremental investment of $1 billion “to digitize micro and small businesses in cities, towns and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before.”

With an aim to bring the villagers and small communities on the digital platform, Amazon is planning to establish ‘Digital Haats’ in 100 cities, reports stated.

(With input from agencies)