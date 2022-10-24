Elon Musk’s Neuralink set to reveal its new finding on November 30

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Monday that he will provide additional information about the work his brain implant business Neuralink is undertaking on November 30.

However, Musk made no further mention of the specifics of what Neuralink will present.

He tweeted, “Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30.”

Musk has said that the implant from Neuralink, which records and stimulates brain activity, may help individuals deal with diseases like obesity.

Musk predicts that Neuralink brain chips will one day make people extremely clever and enable paralysed people to regain their ability to move.

The University of California, Davis conducted a series of tests including the implantation of the brain chips in the brains of monkeys.

Neuralink, a company that develops brain-machine interfaces, is getting ready to start human clinical trials in which brain chips will be implanted.

Neuralink has demonstrated its brain implant in pigs and monkeys since going public in 2017.

The primary goal of the project is to establish a direct link between the brain and a computer to combat the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). To do this, a “sewing machine-like” device will be used to sew threads to a brain chip that has been implanted.

Musk’s Neuralink is unlikely to be extensively used for 10 to 15 years, according to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, because “normal people” will not want to have immature technology implanted in their brains.

Zuckerberg joked during an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he thought “regular people” would probably not want a Neuralink implant until the technology is mature.

