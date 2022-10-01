Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, demonstrated a humanoid robot prototype at the company’s AI Day 2022 that, for the first time, “walked without a leash on stage.”

The robot, called “Optimus,” may cost roughly $20,000 and uses the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors as Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system, known as “Autopilot.”

It was functioning for the first time without “any support, cranes, mechanical systems or cables,” according to Musk.

The humanoid robot is designed for mass production in the “millions,” according to Musk, who addressed the audience late on Friday.

The robot contains a 2.3 kilowatt per hour battery pack which is “perfect for about a full day’s worth of work”, runs on a Tesla chip, and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, reports The Verge.

The human-like hands are a “Biologically Inspired Design” that will make the robot suitable for picking up objects of various shapes and sizes at factories and other facilities.

“It’ll be a fundamental transformation for civilisation as we know it,” said Musk.

As his crew pushed a non-walking prototype offstage behind him, he declared that the robot could be purchased for “probably less than $20,000.”

The robot, once known as “Bumble C,” will eventually transform into Optimus.

It will be equipped with tools, a precision grasp for small robots, and the ability to carry a 20-pound load.

The robot makes use of the same supercomputer found in Tesla automobiles.

Additionally, it has hardware-level security protections, audio support, and wireless networking.