Seconds before an earthquake hits any part of the country, people residing in the region or in the nearby areas can now get a warning on their smartphones to duck and cover.

Unlike other natural calamities, earthquake is the one that takes place instantly and can wreak havoc, but of course, that depends on the magnitude as well as the intensity of the shock waves. But in all circumstances, the outcome can lead to disruptions to electricity and water supply.

Because of the advancement of technology, nowadays it is easier for people to use mobile apps to get advance notification about the earthquake taking place or about to take place in their nearby region. Such apps help people to keep their emergency kits, food and other supplies ready in advance.

Here we have listed a few such mobile apps. Pick the one that suits you the most.

1. Earthquake Network

This is an all-in-one mobile app that sends an alert to the users and keeps them updated about the nearby earthquake. The app gives you information on- Real-time detection, Epicenter estimation, Peak Ground acceleration and Magnitude estimation.

The free version of the app gives users access to earthquake history guide along with other features. Whereas premium users will get access to few additional features like earthquake notifications and in case of emergencies users can also access the chat room and exchange information during the earthquake.

2. Earthquake Pro

The app allows users to see earthquakes from around the globe in the recent past. Users can search and gain knowledge from all listed earthquakes that took place in the recent past.

It also gives information about the shape of tectonic plates. Along with this, the app alert users before the earthquake arrives with all the data including location, distance and magnitude of the earthquake.

This app comes with a built-in seismograph.

3. Earthquakes Tracker

Like its peers, this app also gives notifications and alerts about the earthquakes taking place in close proximity.

Users can also find detailed information about the earthquakes that took place in the past.

4. My Earthquake Alerts

Apart from receiving notifications and alerts, users can customise their alerts for their area.

This app also provides the exact location, depth and distance of the earthquake from your location.

Premium version of this app comes free of advertisements.