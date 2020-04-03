The most anticipated online streaming service, Disney Plus (Disney+), has finally entered in India via Hotstar and the service is now called ‘Disney+ Hotstar’. The new update of the app, with all the Disney+ content has already gone live on all the platforms including, Android, iOS, Fire TV Stick and others.

The subscribers Disney+ Hotstar will now get access to Disney Originals in English as well as several local languages, live sporting events, dozens of TV channels and more.

Speaking of the subscription, the service will follow its usual segments i.e. ‘Premium’ and ‘VIP’. However, the prices for each subscription type has been raised.

As per the new rates, the customers seeking for VIP subscription will now have to pay Rs 399 per year instead of Rs 365 per year. Similarly, for the Premium service, the price has gone to Rs 1,499 per year from Rs 999 per year.

The subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium will receive all the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and 29 Disney+ Originals, including “The Mandalorian” from Jon Favreau; “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, live-action version of “Lady and the Tramp” as well as the latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox, Showtime.

There will be language-based subscription meaning that Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers can enjoy content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

All existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal