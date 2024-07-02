Digital India symbolises an empowered nation: PM Modi

Digital India symbolises an empowered country which boosts ‘Ease of Living’ and transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister lauded the successful completion of nine years of the ‘Digital India initiative’, which was launched on July 1, 2015.

Sharing a thread on X by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister wrote: “A Digital India is an empowered India, boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and transparency. This thread gives a glimpse of the strides made in a decade thanks to the effective usage of technology.”

MyGovIndia said in a post that from revolutionising digital payments to becoming the fastest-growing digital economy, India’s journey in the past nine years has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“The ‘Digital India’ initiative, spearheaded by the PM Modi government, has transformed the nation’s digital landscape.

“India’s trajectory exemplifies that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a fundamental driver of social transformation and progress,” MyGovIndia posted.

The country has become a leading global fintech ecosystem thanks to robust digital public infrastructure (DPI) models like unified payments interface (UPI).

Several countries are ready to embrace the ‘India Stack’ solutions to empower the masses, PM Modi told IANS in May.

The Prime Minister said that when he kicked off the ‘Digital India’ movement, opposition parties made allegations that this was being done to serve the needs of the service providers.

“They could not understand how big this area is and the 21st century is a technology-driven century. Moreover, technology today is driven by artificial intelligence (AI),” PM Modi had told IANS.

The digital revolution, driven by UPI and QR-code-based payments, has shown to the world that DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker can transform millions of lives.