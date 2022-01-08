Colour-changing Vivo V23 Pro comes packed with solid hardware

The smartphone manufacturers are trying innovative ways to woo new users and apart from the foldable form factor, there is not much they could do around their handsets. Vivo, however, has thought of one such innovation out-of-the-box which can be cherished in V23 Pro.

The device comes with India’s first fluorite AG glass design that has a colour-changing glass on the rear, which interacts with sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays and transforms into different colours.

Apart from this, V23 Pro also offers a unique 50MP dual front camera for selfies with advanced eye AF technology.

Known for producing excellent camera phones, the 108MP rear camera on Vivo V23 Pro delivers a lively world of details with 12000*9000 super-high definition resolution.

Will the premium device (8GB+128GB) at Rs 38,990 create some ripples in a segment dominated by OnePlus and Samsung devices in India? Let us figure it out.

The 6.56-inch V23 Pro with AMOLED display and a Full-HD resolution offers a 3D-curved screen that is as thin as 7.36mm and weighs only 171 grams.

The ‘Fluorite Glass Design’ offers matte texture and diffused surface coating, making it comfortable to hold and fingerprint-free, achieving a premium look that is striking yet subtle.

For camera enthusiasts, the device packs some top-end features.

V23 Pro has a Super Nigh Video mode to shoot bright and clear night videos. The images shot in evening light conditions came out much better.

It has a ‘Bokeh Flare Portrait’ feature that shapes the background

light and renders classic, creamy flare bokeh effect.

This will help you shoot creative portraits at night without having to spend on professional equipment.

With the rear 108MP camera (108MP+8MP+2MP), you will experience clarity and sharpness even when the image is captured from some distance.

For selfie lovers, India’s first 50MP selfie camera (with 8MP wide-angle sensor) with advanced eye autofocus technology and dual selfie camera complements pixel isolation technology through which, the front camera is able to capture abundant light and enhance colour authenticity.

Zoom in and each face in the picture was sharp and you can crop out the image to be an individual portrait.

The dual-tone spotlight is designed to make you look brighter even when the surroundings are dark.

On the performance front, Vivo V23Pro won’t disappoint while streaming OTT content, playing intensive mobile games, or performing social media tasks.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with an advanced 6nm processor, the device supports Dual 5G Standby and offers low-power consumption for faster gaming and more immersive entertainment.

The device has Funtouch operating system (OS) 12 based on Android 12, offering a user-friendly interface and a set of widgets that provides important information at a glance.

With a 4300mAh battery, we were able to charge it fully (with 44W FlashCharge) in less than an hour. The battery will remain with you for a longer time on moderate usage.

The device offers a Dual-Nano SIM slot, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Type-C USB.

Conclusion: V23 Pro is India’s slimmest 3D Curve display smartphone at 7.36mm, offers the first 50MP eye AF dual selfie camera and a 108MP rear camera for good clarity.

With a color-changing back panel, the device has all the right ingredients — from hardware to software — to make it your next premium device.