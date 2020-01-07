Taking technology to new heights at the beginning of the next decade, Samsung on Tuesday introduced ‘Ballie,’ a small ball-shaped rolling robot manufactured to help you around your house. that understands you, supports you, and reacts to your needs to be actively helpful around the house.

Sebastian Seung, Executive Vice President and Chief Research Scientist at Samsung Electronics said that Ballie, with its On-Device AI capabilities, is a fitness assistant and a mobile interface that seeks solutions for people’s changing needs.

“It does all this while maintaining stringent data protection and privacy standards,” said Seung.

During the onstage demo, Ballie was seen following consumer electronics division CEO H.S. Kim on the stage by rolling around with the help of its camera. The device also gave cute little robotic chimes in response to several commands given by Kim, before it rolled into his hands when he called for it.

Meet #Ballie, Samsung’s human-centric vision of robots that takes personalized care to the next level. The small rolling robot, “understands you, supports you, and reacts to your needs.” #CES2020 #SamsungCES2020 pic.twitter.com/YzwgZN1Lgw — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) January 7, 2020

As per the promotional video released on company’s twitter account, Ballie more than just a cute mini robot. The advertisement shows that someday Ballie could be the perfect at-home assistant.

Samsung, however, did not share any information on how or for how much Ballie might cost.

