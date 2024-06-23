Centre introduces 2 new standards to boost safety of EVs

In a bid to boost the safety and quality of electric vehicles (EVs), the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Saturday introduced two new standards.

The two new standards — ‘IS 18590: 2024’ and ‘IS 18606: 2024’ — will aim to enhance the safety of EVs in the L, M, and N categories.

“These standards focus on the critical component of electric vehicles — the powertrain — ensuring it meets stringent safety requirements. Additionally, they emphasise the safety and performance of batteries, ensuring they are both powerful and secure,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

According to the Ministry, the shift to electric mobility extends beyond cars and trucks and e-rickshaws and e-karts are gaining popularity across the country.

To address this, BIS has introduced ‘IS 18294: 2023’, which establishes safety standards specifically for these vehicles.

These standards cover various aspects, from construction to functionality, ensuring the safety of both drivers and passengers.

With these new standards, BIS said it has raised the bar, now having a total of 30 Indian Standards dedicated to electric vehicles and their accessories, including charging systems.

“These standards are crucial in driving the transition to a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation system in the country,” said the ministry.