Cellular plans cannot longer be activated on iPads using the Apple SIM.

Users of Apple iPads with cellular service are no longer allowed to utilise the Apple SIM that comes with their device; instead, they must use an eSIM or a new physical SIM card in order to activate a data plan for their tablet.

In order to enable consumers to immediately set up cellular data plans from carriers without having to wait for a carrier’s real SIM to be delivered for use, the tech giant reportedly included an Apple SIM with its cellular iPads.

According to the report, Apple SIM cannot be utilised for that function at all as of October 1.

An update to an Apple support page explained that from October 1, “Apple SIM technology will no longer be available for activating new cellular data plans on iPad”.

Users are advised to get information on activating a new plan with their device from their carrier by contacting them.

The Apple SIM was first made available by Apple in 2014 as a physical nano-SIM that could be inserted into the SIM tray. Later, a SIM card tray and an Apple SIM were built into the device itself.

