Ubisoft unveiled officially the next mainline title in its massively popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, teasing a Viking-themed adventure ahead of an expected new trailer slated to arrive on Thursday.

This time the journey will take players to the frozen Nordic wilds Vikings adding them to the world’s preeminent historical murder simulator.

There are not a lot of details for Valhalla just yet, the teaser image created in a live stream by artist Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic. But the promotional art shows off the Norse-inspired setting for the upcoming game, including a breaded, grizzled viking warrior wielding an axe that definitely isn’t Kratos from 2018’s God of War, reported verge.

Ubisoft shared an image of poster art from the game via Twitter, teasing a bifurcated land-and-sea theme (also previewed during the livestream), separated by a rugged axe-wielding warrior:

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

A first trailer for the game is set to land on Thursday (April 30), hopefully bringing more details to flesh out what Ubisoft hasn’t yet revealed. It seems that series elements of combat, stealthy assassination, and naval exploration will be returning for the next outing. A full trailer reveal of the game is set for April 30th at 8:30 PM IST.

Valhalla marks the first major entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise since 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which traversed the craggy terrain and mythic lore-verse of ancient Greece. Overall, the franchise has sold a reported 140 million games since 2007, when the original Assassin’s Creed introduced PS3 and Xbox 360 players to Altair and the epic, ongoing alt-history struggle between the Assassins and the Templars.

Ubisoft has yet to announce a release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or which platforms it’ll be available on — including whether it will be available on the upcoming next-generation Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 consoles.