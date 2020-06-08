Samsung on Monday launched its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India with S Pen support and a 10.4-inch display. The tablet comes in Wi-Fi and LTE options and has three distinct colour options to choose from.

The new tablet is a toned-down variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched in the country in October last year. The immersive display and uni-body metal design device start at Rs 27,999 (Wi-Fi version).

The LTE version of the tablet will be available for Rs 31,999. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17. Among its featureit has a dedicated Samsung Kids mode and a Bixby integration.

Customers can pre-book Galaxy Tab S6 Lite till June 16 on Samsung.com, at select retail outlets and leading online portals, the company said in a statement.

Customers can avail exciting offers of redeeming either Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs 11,900) at Rs 2,999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth Rs 4 999) at Rs 2,500 only.

“We believe in bringing meaningful innovation to our consumers and with the Galaxy Tab S6 lite, our consumers especially students can take notes, create and share like never before,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The new S Pen has an ergonomic design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen.

Weighing only 7.03 grams, the S Pen is light and easy-to-use, and its improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip delivers greater precision for note taking and drawing.

The tablet sports a wide and immersive display, with a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels.

There is an octa-core chipset powering the tablet and 4GB RAM packed inside with 64GB storage variants.

The tablet comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG. It comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8MP rear camera with auto-focus and a 5MP selfie camera for video calling.

It is backed up by a 7040mAh battery that claims to give a video playback time of up to 13-hours. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.