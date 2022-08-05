Apple’s iPhone 14 base model likely to cost $799 like its predecessor

Global smartphone brand Apple’s upcmoming iPhone 14 base model is supposed to cost $799, which is a similar cost as the iPhone 13.

The move is pointed toward supporting sales for the model. The global smartphone market has encountered a crush and the tipster said Apple is changing in accordance with realty, GizmoChina quoted South Korean blog as saying.

The source of data is said to come from a significant US financial institute.The iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is the top of the pick.

According to media reports, Apple has likely stopped the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

While the Pro models will be fueled by the A16 Bionic chipset, the non-Pro models will hold the A15 chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will join a round opening punch cut-out and a pill shaped cutout for their camera arrangement and Face ID operation, Apple will drop the notch design this year with the iPhone 14 lineup.

A new report said that Samsung Display will apply various grades of materials on the OLED boards it will produce for the upcoming iPhone 14 series relying upon the model tiers.

It will use its most recent and advanced material set for the higher tier iPhone 14 models, while it will utilise its earlier generation set for the lower tier ones. The move is being made to save costs.

(inputs from IANS)