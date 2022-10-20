Apple will enter into foldable segment with the iPad in 2024: Report

Based on CCS Insight’s annual predictions study, released by GSM Arena, tech giant Apple will enter in the foldable market through its tablet products rather than its longs speculated foldable iPhones.

The report claims that Apple might release a folding iPad in 2024, breaking with the majority of other manufacturers’ practises. According to CCS’s assessment, a folding iPhone would be risky for Apple because it could reduce demand for the regular iPhone.

According to the claim, Apple would need to charge at least USD 2,500 for a future folding iPhone in order to differentiate it from the current top-of-the-line iPhone Pro Max.

Ben Wood, Chief of Research at CCS, claims that Apple might choose to “dip its toes” into the foldable market through a tablet rather than a folding phone due to potential technical challenges.

A foldable iPhone could be released by Apple in 2024, according to several sources, including renowned Apple insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Therefore, it is widely believed that Apple will unveil a foldable smartphone in two years.

According to the CCS research, Apple will release its own 5G modem in 2025. It would enable Apple, which now uses Qualcomm’s 5G modems for its iPhones, to incorporate its own modem into its A-series chipset for a single-chip solution.

According to GSM Arena, Apple apparently continued to build its own modem capabilities after purchasing Intel’s modem division in 2019.