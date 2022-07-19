Follow Us:
Photo
Police expo takes place at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan
Yoga Day Celebration at The Statesman House in Delhi
Shanti Stupa
Delhi Congress stages protest over encroachment drive near BJP HQ
Youth enjoying at Jantar Mantar on a hot afternoon, in the capital
Navneet Rana offer prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place
Shahnawaz
[email protected]
Investors Meet-2022 in the capital on Thursday
Yamuna River is a swimming pool for respite from heat for the dogs
MCD anti-encroachment drive in the capital on Thursday
Will end Shiv Sena’s corrupt rule :Navneet rana
Delhi’s Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia addresses a Press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in the capital on Thursday.
Director Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi during a Press Conference on the Film, The Kashmir Files at Le Meridien, in the capital on Thursday.
Delhi rains bring relief from scorching heat
Rain brings respite from heat in Delhi
Eid celebrations at Jama Masjid
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and others, During the centenary year celebrations of Delhi University
Vijay Goel leads cleanliness drive at Jama Masjid
Children in 12-14 years group being vaccinated in Delhi
BJP protests outside Kejriwal’s residence demanding reduction of fuel tax
In Pics break from heat for Delhi
Top Headlines
SC protects Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs over her remarks on Prophet
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala said: "Meanwhile, as an interim measure it is directed that no coercive shall be taken against Nupur Sharma pursuant to the impugned FIRs."
Haryana cop killed by mining mafia in Nuh
Margaret Alva files files nomination for Vice Presidential election
RS & LS adjourned till 2 pm over Oppn’s protest on GST, inflation