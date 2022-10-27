Apple might release new iPad with a 16-inch screen: Report

According to a media report, Apple may introduce an iPad with a 16-inch display in 2023.

There have been rumours about an iPad with a 14- to 15-inch screen, but this is the first mention of a 16-inch iPad, according to The Verge story.

The company now offers a 12.9-inch iPad Pro as its largest model, but a few more inches of screen will make the tablet perfect for creative people.

Users who want to use Stage Manager, an iPadOS 16 feature that is intended to make switching between apps easier, will also find it helpful.

According to the report, the company’s observer Mark Gurman recently claimed a larger device would be released within the next year or two.

A 14.1-inch iPad Pro with Mini LEDs and a ProMotion display, according to Ross Young, a supply chain analyst, might go on sale as early as next year.

The global tech company may release its first foldable iPad rather than an iPhone in 2024, according to a recent report.

The manufacturer of the iPhone was expected to start experimenting with foldable technology.

The company was looking into folding technology for screens that were about 20 inches in size.

The report claims that there would be a “feeding frenzy” among critics who would hold Apple responsible for any technological issues with the foldable phone.