In the US, Apple has begun selling Studio Display devices that have been refurbished.

The Studio Display, according to MacRumors, comes in a variety of configurations, including the standard model with a tilt-adjustable stand and the model with nano-textured glass.

The base Studio Display may now be purchased for $1,359 instead of the initial $1,599. For $1,609, you may purchase the nano-texture model with a tilt-adjustable stand.

The 27-inch Studio Display has numerous features including Wide colour support, True Tone, 5K resolution, and 600 nits of brightness. It is compatible with current Macs and has several ports.

According to the article, Apple undergoes a thorough functional testing phase as part of the refurbishing process, making refurbished products from the tech giant practically identical to new products.

The same 14-day return policy as new Apple devices applies to refurbished goods, which are also eligible for AppleCare+.

According to a recent source, Apple will introduce a new 27-inch panel with tiny LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023.

Since Apple unveiled the more “cheap” Studio Display, there have been rumours of the pro-level display. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Apple lacks tiny LED illumination, HDR, and ProMotion.