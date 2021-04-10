Apple Inc upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will be equipped with a low-power LTPO display, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.

The iPhone premium “Pro” models will sport low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays that have been rumoured for the iPhone for about two years.

According to today’s paywalled report, Apple suppliers Samsung and LG Display are in the process of converting parts of their production capacity to produce LTPO OLED panels for Apple’s upcoming iPhone. The complete conversion of production from LTPS displays to LTPO will likely be completed in the first half of 2021.

Even with the handover to LTPO production completed in the first half of the year, capacity will be lower than previously due to added steps in the development process.

Display panel orders for lower-end “iPhone 13” models are expected to be filled by OLED suppliers LG Display and BOE.

Apple was reportedly working on a battery-saving technology for LTPO thin-film transistors prior to the release of the iPhone 12, and it was previously rumoured to be essential to managing battery life for high-refresh displays on devices with small batteries.

This technology has apparently been completed, as DigiTimes reports that devices with the screens are seeing up to 20 per cent reduced power consumption.

The supply chain report lines up with rumours claiming that 120Hz ProMotion displays, which were first introduced on Apple’s iPad Pro lineup, would be arriving on at least two iPhone models in 2021.

There were also reports suggesting that Apple would add 120Hz refresh rates to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, but they didn’t pan out.