Software developers across the world are trying their best to develop programs or technical tools that can help the governments in combating with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same spirits, Apple and Google collaborated to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design, Apple said in a statement issued on Friday.

Since public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain COVID-19 spread, Apple and Google decide to contribute to the cause. The two tech giants “will launch a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing,” the statement added.

Given the urgent need, the companies are eyeing to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy.

“First, in May, the tech giants will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.”

“Second, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms,” the statement informed.

“Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent,” tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Speaking about the collaboration, the statement said that both majors believe that this is the best time to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems.

“Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life,” said Apple.

As part of this partnership, Google and Apple are releasing draft technical documentation including Bluetooth and cryptography specifications and framework documentation.