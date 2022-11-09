Apple AirTag tracker reunites lost dog with owner

According to a media report, a woman in Florida was able to find her lost dog by using Apple’s AirTag.

An hour after the dog went away, the owner, Denise, reportedly became aware of its disappearance, according to AppleInsider.

“I went to take the trash out, and I think he just escaped when I took the trash out,” the owner was quoted as saying in the report.

At that point, she understood that she had put an AirTag GPS tracker in the dog’s collar.

The dog was eventually located in a 20-minute drive from the house in an animal shelter.

The monitoring device from Apple assisted a man in finding and reclaiming his stolen Range Rover in Canada in June of this year.

Three AirTag trackers were fastened to the SUV by its owner, who used them to find the car, which the police later found and returned.

He bought an identical unit to replace the stolen Range Rover after having his first one stolen before.

The first Range Rover he lost was never found, as the thief threw the owner’s wallet and family members’ phone out of the Rover before driving it off with an apparent attempt to prevent tracking.

(inputs from IANS)