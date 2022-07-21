Apple adds live streaming control options for sports with the new update

On Thursday, Apple released its last year launched iOS 15 new update, known as iOS 15.6 for iPhone and iPad. This new update supports live sports features, storage bug fixes, and more.

The new update is free for all eligible devices and can be downloaded from over-the-air in the Settings app. For the installation of this update, one has to access the new software, go to Settings, General, then Software Update reports MacRumors.

This new update will enhance just minor features and bug fixes, as Apple has almost finished the overall development for the iOS 15 updates lineup.

Apple is likely to release iOS 16 in September with its upcoming new devices lineup.

The new update enables restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward a live sports game that’s in progress, plus it addresses an issue that could cause the Settings app to continue to display that device storage is full even when it’s not.

It also fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available.

But Apple may not provide some features for all regions or on all Apple devices, as the reports mentioned.