Anti-iMessages ad campaign start by Meta to promote Whatsapp

A new ad campaign from Meta is aimed at the iMessage service from Apple.

The campaign that has been launched against Apple for only offering end-to-end encryption for iMessage and not for standard SMS transmission was made public by Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta.

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg included a picture of the new commercial that is currently running at Penn Station in New York.

The advertisement features one green and one blue letter bubble that is styled after Apple’s Messages programme. A third bubble contains the words “private bubble,” signifying that WhatsApp is a private platform.

The advertisement says: “Protect your personal messages across devices with end-to-end encryption. Always message privately.”

“WhatsApp is more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

“With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn’t have,” he added.

In the meantime, a recent update to WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, allowed certain beta testers to create groups with up to 1,024 members.

The functionality is reportedly accessible on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, although it is only available to an unspecified number of beta testers.