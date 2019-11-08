A lot has been said and written about the safety concerns around the apps on Google Play Store. The open-source platform has been failing to control malware attacks allowing the harmful apps to find a way onto users’ smartphones.

In the latest update researchers at mobile technology firm Upstream has claimed, a mobile application called, ai.type keyboard. can rob its users.

They alleged that the mobile app has been found to subscribe to users to its premium third-party services without informing the user. This implies that the app has been illegally making unauthorized transactions in the background and duping people of money.

“Innocent users are paying for these hidden, unauthorised purchases and related data consumption whose source is buried in the app,” said Dimitris Maniatis, head of Secure-D at Upstream.

As per media reports, researchers claim to have found 14 million such requests and have blocked with their Secure-D platform. Most such requests came from as many as 110,000 devices that were under scrutiny.

After learning about the app Google removed it from its Play Store, but somehow it continues to find its way to smartphones. The app is still available for download on several third-party app stores on Android and various websites.

(With input from agencies)