Android 13 to get Windows 11’s WSA compatibility: Microsoft

Microsoft, the American multinational corporation, has confirmed the availability of Android 13 compatibility for Windows 11 in an upgrade roadmap for WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android).

According to GSM Arena, Microsoft unveiled the so-called WSA with Windows 11, with the intention of integrating the two operating systems more.

Microsoft intends to integrate a few helpful new features with Android 13 as well. One of them is simple file transfer between Windows and the WSA container. It will alter everything since file sharing between your phone and PC will be as simple as dragging and dropping.

‘Picture-in-picture’ likely refers to having the WSA running in windowed mode on top of native Windows apps, for example. Whereas ‘shortcuts’ is rather vague and it is not known what Microsoft means by that.

It might make some phone features or apps more accessible from your computer. Finally, according to GSM Arena, Microsoft has set local network access to be enabled by default.

It should be emphasised that WSA and its related features are now only available in a select number of markets, with a wider rollout anticipated for early 2023.

Microsoft has added a lot of updates and new capabilities to WSA, including print, position + GPS, secondary display, microphone access, etc., according to GSM Arena.

(inputs from ANI)