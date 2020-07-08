A long due feature in Amazon’s video segment to create user profiles is rolled out globally. Amazon Prime Video users can now create six profiles, with one of them set as default.

The feature first launched in a few test markets earlier this year, but this is the first time it’s becoming available for users throughout the world.

Like Netflix, you can also set certain accounts as kids accounts, limiting the content that is accessible. Unlike Netflix, Amazon doesn’t currently allow you to update your profile with cutesy avatars.

With this feature in place user no longer stipulated to recommendations based on what every person you’ve ever lent your Amazon password to is watching- it will provide custom recommendations based on the specific user’s interests and viewing habits.

Amazon first introduced profiles in March to select countries, including India, making Prime Video a better family service in a market where it had always been an affordable choice. The profiles feature was also rolled out in parts of Africa, reports TechCrunch.

Despite the ability to create six profiles, the same streaming limits apply as before- up to three simultaneous streams, but only two of them can be watching the same video. You can also disable the feature altogether if you’d like from Amazon‘s aptly-named ‘manage your profiles‘ page.

Amazon says it will take a few days for users to be available for every Prime Video user.