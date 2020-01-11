David Drummond, the chief legal officer of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is leaving the tech-giant at the end of the month, amid an investigation into his inappropriate relationships with female employees at the firm.

In an email sent to the company’s employees, Drummond said that with founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin “now leaving their executive roles at Alphabet, the company is entering an exciting new phase, and I believe that it’s also the right time for me to make way for the next generation of leaders.” He did not mention the misconduct allegations.

Drummond’s registration comes more than a year after 20,000 employees staged protests against company’s handling of sexual harassment and inappropriate relationships at the workplace.

In November last year, the company said that it was investigating sexual misconduct cases against executives. Claims against Drummond were included in the investigations.

Last August, a former Google employee, Jennifer Blakely, published a report of her relationship with Drummond. Drummond has acknowledged a relationship with Blakely. But in a statement at the time, he said he “never started” a relationship with anyone else at Alphabet.

The company said Drummond is not getting an exit package as part of his departure.

(With input from agencies)