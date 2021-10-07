Add touch of music to your celebrations with Audio-Technica

As the country prepares for a buoyant festival and wedding season, Audio Technica brings a fresh new line up to add to the spirit of celebration.

Over almost 60 years, Audio-Technica Japan’s consumer and professional products have received many endorsements for their quality and innovation. Being the No. 1 headphone brand in Japan for 11 consecutive years and the choice of professionals and key sporting and music events across the globe are testaments to this brand promise.

For Podcasters & Youtubers come the AT2040 hyper cardioid dynamic microphone, it brings professional broadcast-quality sound with exceptional vocal reproduction. It borrows its sound signature from the renowned Audio-Technica BP40 Broadcast microphone. The product is available on Amazon at Rs. 9,500.

For work at home, educators, students, gamers there is the very affordable the ATH-102USB, a biaural headphone with an in-built mic, designed for extended wear is comfortable, lightweight and delivers quality audio, both for the speaker and the listener. The product will be soon available on Amazon at Rs. 2,393.

For travellers, people on the move and those who love the convenience of wireless headphones there are 2 offerings in the BT category.

For commuters and travellers or people working in a noisy environment Escape the Noise with the ATH- ANC700BT QuietPoint® active noise-cancelling technology makes any space ideal for listening to music. With ATH-ANC700BT, move freely into any environment. Available on Amazon @ Rs. 16,068.

For people who enjoy exceptional sound clarity Audio-Technica brings ATH-S220BT wireless headphones, featuring up to 60 hours’ battery life and multipoint connectivity. The product will be soon available on Amazon at Rs. 8,869.