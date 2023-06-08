A new dual-fuel vehicle in small commercial segment

With the fast growing economy, demand for dual-fuel commercial vehicles is also growing in the country.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) today announced the launch of the Supro CNG Duo, its first Dual-Fuel vehicle in the Small Commercial Vehicle Segment, which can run on both CNG and petrol, giving operators class leading fuel economy.

The new vehicle is loaded with industry-first features such as a direct-in-CNG start that allows the vehicle to be turned on while in CNG mode, promising customer’s superior savings.

Baneswar Banerjee, VP and National Sales Head, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – Automotive Limited said, the Supro CNG Duo is engineered to deliver on the tough demands of the logistics, supply chains and e-commerce companies, while offering a vastly superior value proposition to customers.