3 top OpenAI researchers quit after CEO Sam Altman’s sacking

Three top-level researchers at ChatGPT developer OpenAI have reportedly quit, following the sacking of CEO Sam Altman and resignation of Co-founder and President, Greg Brockman.

According to a report in The Information, citing sources, OpenAI research director Jakub Pachocki, AI risk evaluation head Aleksander Madry, and long-time researcher Szymon Sidor have quit.

“The departures are a sign of immense disappointment among some employees after the Altman ouster and underscore long-simmering divisions at the ChatGPT creator about AI ‘safety’ practices,” the report noted.

Altman, who was ousted unceremoniously on Friday in a sudden move by the company, on Saturday said that if he starts to reveal the secrets, the board of the ChatGPT company will go after him for the “full value of his shares”.

In a post on X, Altman who was ousted as the board “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” said it has been a “weird experience” for him in many ways.

“Today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. the outpouring of love is awesome,” he posted.

He said that “If I start going off, the OpenAI board should go after me for the full value of my shares”.

OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman also stepped down as chairman of the board but remains at the company.

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today. We too are still trying to figure out exactly what happened,” Brockman posted on Saturday.

OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will be the interim CEO, effective immediately and the company will conduct a search for a permanent CEO successor.