India to have 45 massive data centers by 2025

A report, on Tuesday revealed that with the growing demand, 45 more data centers have been planned in India by 2025. It will have an IT capacity of 1,015 MW spanning over 13 million square feet.

“Land for this supply has been locked in by DC operators, but the projects will likely be planned based on actual demand and/or outcome of earlier planned phases,” the report mentioned.

Currently, there are 138 data centers across India spanning 11 million square feet and having 737 MW of IT capacity (building ready).

According to the ANAROCK-Binswanger report, with the newly planned data centers the total number will go up to 183 with 24 million square feet and 1,752 MW of total IT capacity by 2025-end.

In terms of IT capacity (nearly 1,015 MW), over 69 per cent of this planned new supply will come up in Mumbai and Chennai, with 51 per cent in Mumbai alone.

At least 57 per cent of this current IT capacity is in Mumbai and Chennai, collectively.

“The current size of the India data center industry is about $5.6 billion and is bound to grow. The country’s total estimated data center demand is expected to be 2,100 MW as of FY 2025, with a mix between hyperscalers and enterprises,” said Devi Shankar, President, Industrial and Logistics and Data Centers, ANAROCK Capital.

Meanwhile, said the report, there is additional potential of nearly 2,688 MW of future unplanned supply in India.

Around 78 per cent of this unplanned IT capacity is to be concentrated in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“Data centers are currently a fulcrum for a lot of the decision-making, especially in Asia Pacific and in India,” said Jeff Binwanger, Managing Partner, Binswanger.

While 30 per cent of companies are looking at hybrid (Cloud+data center) hosting services for data management, 72 per cent of professionals have witnessed data surges in their organizations post Covid-19.

