The will to live: 65 year woman patient undergoes bone marrow transplant

Jaipur oncologist breaks myth of age limit in bone marrow transplant in 65 year woman patient

There is always a big question: What is the upper age limit for a bone marrow transplant in a blood cancer patient? Is it below 60 years or up to 70 years?

Jaipur’s cancer specialist at the Apex Hospital’s comprehensive oncology care cured a 65-year-old woman suffering from multiple myeloma (blood cancer) in 2020 by transplanting her own cells of bone marrow early this month.

A bone marrow transplant is a procedure that infuses healthy blood-forming stem cells into your body to replace bone marrow that’s not producing enough healthy blood cells. A bone marrow transplant is also called a stem cell transplant.

The female patient from Bhilwara suffered ‘Relapse Multiple Myeloma’ (blood cancer) and had a pathological fracture, and her haematology parameters like haemoglobin, RBC, WBC, and platelets were on the lower side; Dr Ashish Verma, consultant Hemato-Oncologist told The Statesman.

She had symptoms of weakness, body pain, and poor appetite, though she was healthy enough to bear the oncology procedures since August last year, Dr Verma said.

The patient was treated with salvage chemotherapy with 4 cycles in August last year, and then she underwent ‘Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant’, Dr Verma, who led his team, said.

According to Dr Verma, the patient’s upper stem cells were normal and were used in a procedure called conditioning regime chemotherapy. He claims that with this treatment, her disease will be in remission for a long time. She has been prescribed multivitamins and other normal drugs and will recover in the next three months.

When asked how much was the cost of the treatment? Dr Verma replied that the privileges of the Rajasthan government’s Chiranjivi health insurance card were given to the patient.

Why was this procedure a preference for such an aged patient? He replied, “There is no age limit basis for a bone marrow transplant; the biggest factor that determines whether or not someone would be eligible for this treatment is their health. She was found fit after the salvage chemotherapy in four cycles”.