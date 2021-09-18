The all-too-familiar lady’s handbag has long been the subject of many jokes ~ that most women would not be seen without it; its size; or the contents. Indeed, apart from essential items like wallet, handkerchief and ID cards, the handbag holds a variety of “emergency” stuff, including hair-clips, safety pins, needle-thread and first-aid items such as cotton and band-aid.

The other day, travelling in the Metro, one suddenly heard a plaintive cry from a young girl in the ladies’ compartment, asking if anybody had a safety pin to spare. She held up her sandal, with a strap dangling and said she had some distance to walk back home from the Metro station.

As some helpful women began scrabbling around in their respective handbags, one middle-aged lady beckoned to the young thing. She produced a small plastic tube of super glue, broke the seal and dribbled the contents into the broken sandal and fixed the strap in place. She asked the youngster to hold the glued part of the footwear for a few minutes before wearing it.

As a look of relief spread across the young girl’s face, one could not help but think that surely, it was the lady’s handbag that won the day.

(Contributed by: Deepak Razdan, Samir Pal & Asha Ramachandran)