Delhiites stopped going for morning walk during the peak of Covid19 pandemic. They had hardly resumed their favourite activity recently when clouds of pollution came. The daily reports of “PM 2.5” levels made people sick even without going out.

Perhaps a little lack of such minute monitoring would have encouraged many to venture out. Staying at home, most of the time, has made people suffer from fatigue. People now had masks to protect them from excessive “particulate matter” in the air. But repeated health warnings not to venture out in the mornings could not be ignored. T

here were high fluctuations in pollution levels. People thought it wise to stay indoors. To maintain their physical fitness, however, they had to think of alternatives.

Their search for alternatives ended with walking in homes. Like they had done ‘Work from Home’ earlier, they are now walking within their homes to keep fit. Most of these walks are from kitchens to balconies, and back. This is true of both flats and single floor bungalows. If the air is deadly on roads or parks, it is equally deadly in the small lawns the bungalows have.

The walks within homes are, therefore, unavoidable. It is a different matter, that not all members of a family can do so at the same time. This would lead to “accidents.” Members of a family are taking their turn to do the walks. Some are under medical advice and have to go through the ritual.

Living in the metropolis has meant not just some comforts but a few lifestyle ailments also. Therefore, walking for 15-20 minutes each day can help and take care of the physical exercise required. After a certain age, people have no alternative but to walk within homes only.

For others, walking in parks was always a pleasure. One could hear birds chirping one after another, or sometimes joining in a chorus. The flower beds too smiled with fresh blooms.

Winter had an early start this year in November itself. As it moves into December, it has started showing its true colour. This would of course force people to go out of homes for personal work a little later, when the sun is in full force. The first week of December has been overcast most of the time. As the sun comes out clearly, people cannot ignore enjoying it in the open. But early morning walks in the open, on roads and parks are getting out of fashion.