Ace art critic Tapati Chowdhurie in her 80s returns to the stage to celebrate Guru Gopinath’s legacy

In her 80s, Tapati Chowdhurie, a revered figure in Indian dance, made an extraordinary return to the stage at the Ashitih Utsav in Mumbai, performing the timeless choreographies of her guru, Shri Gopinath. The event marked not just a comeback but a heartfelt tribute to her mentor, reflecting her deep desire to preserve and propagate his legacy.

A Tribute to Guru Gopinath

Chowdhurie’s decision to return to the stage was inspired by a profound sense of gratitude. “I had always been involved in choreography and performance throughout my teaching career, but I felt it was time to honour my Guru’s blessings by sharing his remarkable body of work with the world,” she explained. This journey began with her book and has now extended to performances and workshops aimed at preserving Guru Gopinath’s unique style.

Advertisement

A Lifelong Bond with Guru Gopinath

Tapati Chowdhurie began learning from Guru Gopinath at the tender age of 7 or 8 in 1949-1950. Describing her relationship with her mentor, she said, “He was a father figure, a mentor, and a true guru. Over time, I became an inseparable part of his household.” By the age of 10, Chowdhurie was already performing Gitams and Puja dances, eventually progressing to more intricate pieces.

Her journey culminated in 1961 when she performed the lead role in Guru Gopinath’s iconic Natir Puja, written by Rabindranath Tagore, in Madras, now known as Chennai, as part of the Tagore centenary celebrations. Chowdhurie also fondly recalls how her guru would often arrive unannounced at her home, driving his Morris Minor, to take her for performances. “Those were memorable times. Guruji was a disciplined artist, and he expected no less from us,” she reflected.

The Evolution of Kerala Natanam

When asked about the differences between Kerala Natanam, created by Guru Gopinath, and the traditional Kathakali, Chowdhurie highlighted Guruji’s desire to be known as an Indian dancer, transcending stylistic boundaries. “While Kathakali follows a rigid structure of mudras, abhinaya, and taalam, Kerala Natanam offers a more expressive, emotive body language. The style Guruji created is his own, yet it leaves room for future generations to contribute,” she explained.

Memorable Performances

One of Chowdhurie’s most unforgettable moments on stage occurred during a performance of Valli Parinayam in Madras in the late 1950s. “During the show, a man in the audience fell into a trance, mesmerised by the beauty of the performance. The audience gathered around him, and it remains etched in my memory as a reminder of how deeply dance can affect people,” she said.

From Performer to Critic

Over the years, Tapati Chowdhurie transitioned from performing to writing about dance, becoming one of India’s most respected dance critics. “Once you’re immersed in dance, you’re always connected to it. Writing allowed me to stay involved and gave me immense joy,” she said. Her transition into dance criticism helped her remain an influential voice in the world of Indian classical dance.

Interviewing Legends

In her four-decade-long career, Chowdhurie has conducted numerous interviews with dance legends, but a few stand out. Among them, her interview with Sanjukta Panigrahi following her final performance at the Aurobindo Ashram in Kolkata holds a special place in her heart. “After Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, her Odissi performance moved me the most. Conducting her last interview was a profound experience,” she shared.

She also recalls her interview with the towering cultural figure, Kapila Vatsayan. “I never imagined someone of her stature would agree to be interviewed by me,” she said, adding that the conversation was an inspiring and humbling experience.

Chowdhurie also spoke about her connection with Yamini Krishnamurthy, who, like her, had trained under Guru Gopinath. “It was an honour to acknowledge her as a Guru sister. Her life’s dedication to dance was truly inspiring,” she added.

Honouring Guru Gopinath Through Writing

Tapati Chowdhurie’s book, Guru Gopinath: The Making of a Legend, is considered a significant contribution to Indian dance literature. “I wanted to bring my guru’s autobiography, written in Malayalam, to a wider audience. This book is my Guru Dakshina, the most authentic work on him in English,” she said, adding that it allowed her to share his remarkable journey with the world.

Advice to Young Dancers

As the interview concluded, Tapati Chowdhurie offered her wisdom to young Indian dancers. “Dedication is the key. Focus on learning and practising your chosen form. That commitment will guide you on your journey,” she advised, hoping that future generations continue to preserve and propagate the rich heritage of Indian classical dance.

Through her performances, writings, and teachings, Tapati Chowdhurie continues to honour her guru’s legacy, inspiring a new generation of dancers to follow in her footsteps.

The interviewer is a noted young dance scholar and impresario.