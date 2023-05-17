Mukhar Ansari acquitted in an attempt to murder conspiracy case

In a respite to jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, a special court of additional sessions judge MP MLA Court here has acquitted him in a murder conspiracy case of 2009 on Wednesday.

Special Judge Durgesh has acquitted Mukhtar Ansari accused in the conspiracy of murder attempt in Muhammadabad area.

In 2009, Mir Hasan alias Meerkallu, resident of Chakshah Muhammad in the Malikpura area, lodged a case of attempted murder against Sonu Yadav in Muhammadabad police station. The police, considering Mukhtar Ansari as a conspirator, had registered a case under Section 120B against him. Ansari was in jail at that time.

The main accused in this case, Sonu Yadav, was acquitted by the court. Now, the MP-MLA Courthas also accused Mukhtar Ansari in the case.

In this matter, on May 6, oral arguments were completed on behalf of Mukhtar and the court had fixed today to pronounce the judgement.

Earlier, the same MP MLA Court had sentenced Ansari to ten years of imprisonment in two gangster cases. The first sentence in the gangster case was in the Awadheshrai murder case of Vanarasi and the second sentence was ten years in the gangster of Varanasi coal businessman and political leader Nandkishore Rungta kidnapping and murder case.

Meanwhile, the MP-MLA Court will pronounce another judgement in a Gangster case of Mukhtar Ansari on May 20.