Aghast over the video of two women being paraded naked in the streets of violence-ravaged Manipur, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it was “deeply disturbed” over the video and directed both the Centre and the Manipur government to take action against those involved in the crime.

Expressing shock over the video, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a bench also comprising Justice Pamidighantam Asti Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra said that using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is “deeply disturbing” and was “simply unacceptable”.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the video that surfaced on Wednesday, Chief Justice Chandrachud said “Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing. This is the grossest of constitutional abuse and human rights violation. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will.”

Advertisement

The top court in its order posted later in the evening said, “The Court is deeply disturbed by the visuals which have appeared in the media since yesterday depicting the perpetration of sexual assault and violence on women in Manipur. What is portrayed in the media would indicate gross constitutional violations and infractions of human rights. Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.”

The order directed, “This Court must be apprised of the steps which have been and shall be taken by the government to (i) hold the perpetrators accountable; and (ii) ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”

It further directed, “The Union Government and the State Government are directed to take immediate steps – remedial, rehabilitative and preventive and to apprise the Court of the action which has been taken before the next date of listing on affidavit” and further directed “The affidavits shall be filed by the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary for the State of Manipur.”

Posting the matter on July 28 for further hearing, the bench asked both the Centre and Manipur government to apprise it on the steps taken to book the perpetrator of the crime and the steps being taken to prevent such incidents from happening in future.

Giving vent to its anguish, the court said, “What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and State apprise the court on steps taken.”

Noting that the violence in Manipur is going on since May, the bench said that does not make any difference.

Sharing the concern of the court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also condemned the incident, stating “this is completely unacceptable.”

Appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, Solicitor General Mehta said, “The govt is also deeply concerned by the incident. Such incidents are completely unacceptable.” He said that the government has initiated serious steps to bring perpetrators to book immediately after the video surfaced and the court will be informed about it.

The top court is seized of a number of petitions relating to over two-month long violence in Manipur and has repeatedly expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the State. The top court has in various hearings stressed on providing violence affected people with relief including medical care, security and the setting up of relief camps, disarming the warring groups and other steps.