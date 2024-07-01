Kolkata celebrates fusion melodies

On a Friday evening, with the gloomy sky promising to bring rain with it and the lanes and bylanes of New Market buzzing with shoppers and shopkeepers hollering, trying to get the best deals, the heritage abode located at the heart of the city, Peerless Hotel, provided a sweet escape from the ordinary. Organised by the Embassy of France in India, the French Institute in India (IFI), and the Alliance Française network to facilitate smoother discourse on the diverse musical landscape between France and India, the vintage yet modern minimalistic pub Bass and Barrels inside the quaint hotel provided the audience with an evening that would remain in their hearts for a long, long time.

Kolkatans grooved to songs played by Akoda, a three-piece Creole jazz band from Bordeaux, on Friday evening. From dance numbers to more harmonious romantic songs, Akoda truly left a mark with their tunes and lyrics, even though the renditions were not always completely deciphered. This was not their first show in India, but their first in Calcutta, and just like this city makes you fall in love with its warmth and vivacity, the trio group did not fail to garner the audience’s love with every song, making them roar ‘once more’ at the end of the concert.

The concert is a part of the ongoing two-week cultural celebration ‘Fete de la Musique 2024′, with three international musical groups and artists winning the audience’s hearts with their exhilarating performances. The musical celebration highlights the journey and the talent of groups, namely Brö, GЯEG, and Akoda, until 30 June 2024. Having started on 14 June, not just shows, the celebration also witnessed workshops and panel discussions, which were all in all an enriching experience for all attendees.

Valérie Chane Tef, leading the ensemble Akoda along with Thomas Boude on the bass and Eric Perez on percussion, gifted the eager audience with Creole ballads that were lively and contagious, pulling everyone to the dance floor, proving that their songs create the perfect ‘joie de vivre’ environment.

Akoda is a group that was founded by Valérie Chane Tef almost 15 years ago and is based in Bordeaux. Her songs are a captivating fusion of jazz and Creole, and she incorporates language from the islands of Reunion, Guadalupe, and Martinique, as well as their own invented language. Her irresistible melodies came out in the form of her first album in 2019, named ‘Muzik Pou Lo Kèr’, which garnered a massive response and was influenced by her roots when she was on tour on Reunion Island. In 2014, Akoda won the ‘Action Jazz Tremplin’ and also came out with their second album in 2022, titled ‘Nout Souk’, which is a depiction of her story through her irresistible melodies.

The two other members of the trio – Thomas Boude, a multitalented instrumentalist whose passion since childhood has been music and art, while Eric Perez has several feathers in his cap, being a drummer, a composer, and a vocalist. The stage has been his home since he was 14, and he has participated in numerous projects, garnering a huge fan following.

As ‘Fete de la Musique 2024’ comes to its last innings with Akoda’s last show on 30 June in Jaipur, The Statesman indulged in a conversation with Valérie Chane Tef at the end of the show on her musical journey and whether she had the time to explore the city or not!

Q. Can you tell our readers a little bit about Akoda, and how did you get started?

It started 15 years ago. It’s not just the trio you see now; we have worked with several musicians, and we still do. Akoda, for me, is an experience because it allows me to compose and play music with a diverse group of musicians, and the lineup is different every time, and that is what makes it fun every time.

Q. What really connected you to jazz and Creole music in the first place? Being a classical pianist first and then transitioning towards Creole jazz, what inspired you towards this?

I have always wanted to compose, and that is a big reason behind the foundation of Akoda. I wanted to work on some fusion music inspired by Creole music and jazz, and for me, doing this was extremely important. With Akoda, I create and work on my own projects; hence, there is freedom as well. In fact, Thomas and Eric, who were on stage with me today, are part of the new lineup, new members who have joined Akoda.

I come from Reunion Island, and playing Creole music was important for me, and I love jazz, too. You will hear classical music melodies in my work, too. Music, for me, is not just one way but rather a fusion of everything that inspires me.

Q. How has the journey been?

As you know, I started with classical piano and am now composing fusion music; the challenges were there. Do you know how, in classical music, there are notes in front of you, and you play on a set tone; that is the composition by the composer? So, when I started Akoda, it was a challenge because I had to create my own music by getting inspired by all the influences I had been exposed to.

Q. How did your cultural heritage influence your work?

A lot of music, including a lot of renowned music artists, has come from Reunion Island, and that played a huge role in influencing my work. What really excites me about Creole music is its rhythm. Also, Creole is not just one language; it’s a marriage of different cultures and languages, and that is what makes it so interesting.

Q. What is the inspiration behind your second album, ‘Nout Souk’, which came out in 2022? What was on your mind while composing it?

Akoda has been there for 15 years, and that has allowed me to create music with several artists. ‘Souk’ means market, and Akoda is our ‘souk’, which includes all these artists. The music of Akoda and my compositions have always been inspired by my travels, everything I see around the world, and all the people I meet and interact with, and that shows in my music.

Q. What are the major themes when it comes to your compositions?

Love is really important, and you will feel it in my compositions. Love among family, love for your friends, and love that you receive while travelling the world—all these have always played a key role in my creation of music. Humanity is another theme.

Q. Your tour in India has garnered a massive response from audiences in the cities where you have played. Were you nervous about how well-received Akoda would be?

I am very happy to be here, and the Indian audience is truly remarkable. The audience is great because they actually listen to the music, and that is a gift for me. In each and every country I have been to, the response is always good, but with the Indian audience, it is really special. You know my grandmother was born in Pondicherry, and therefore, I have a long connection with India. Therefore, being able to share my music with everyone here is significantly important to me. I don’t play Indian music, but I feel that the people here truly understand my music. This is my third time in India, and I would say that the culture here is very different. The people here are so expressive, and the culture here is so special and extremely pleasant. I love travelling, and I wish to come here every year if possible.

Q. This is your first time in Calcutta. Did you get a chance to explore the city?

No. We came here on Thursday, and we performed on Friday. Now, we have to gear up to leave this beautiful city and go to Jaipur, where we have another show. We did not have enough time here, but the next time I come, I’ll make sure to explore.

Q. How about the cuisine?

The hotel we are staying at has a really good Bengali restaurant, so maybe I will try something out tonight! (laughing)

Q. Who are your favourite artists? Which artists would you recommend to our readers when it comes to Creole music?

I have so many. Omar Sosa among pianists. He has a lot of influence on our music. Also, I listen to Billie Eilish as well! I love Daniel Waro. And how can I miss Maya Kamaty? She is of Indian origin, you know! She is a remarkable singer from Reunion Island. I am a huge fan of hers.

Q. How would you describe the current Creole jazz scene globally?

There are not many people who know about Creole music, and while people might know about jazz, they do not know much about fusion Creole jazz. The reach is really small at the present time, but I hope it gets better! We do this music to share, so I hope it really reaches people globally.

Q. What are your hopes and aspirations for Akoda in the near future?

I have a new project coming up, and there is a pianist joining us from Guadalupe Island, and the drummer will be coming from Africa. I am really excited about this project because we will have diverse artists showcasing their cultures.