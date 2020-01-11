The phrase we can hear rather often but do not have a complete understanding of what it actually is— beauty sleep. We usually use this phrase to make a joke, but beauty sleep is actually a real thing and we all should get it. However, most people misunderstand the phrase.

Most of us think that if you are sleeping in any time but night— you are having beauty sleep. That is so not true! Beauty sleep is actually included in your night sleep, yet not everyone gets it. Your body needs to have a sleeping routine, you should go to sleep and get up at about the same time every day. Only in such case you will get your beauty sleep.

Do not believe in the illusion that if you get your beauty sleep, you will naturally become beautiful. People who do not have sleeping routine generally look tired and exhausted, because their body gets tired of the changing life rhythm. Those who get their beauty sleep look fresh and full of energy. Bad sleep can affect your weight as well. While you are sleeping, your body reduces stress hormones, which are important for fat loss. That means— the more sleep you get the more hormones are lost and the less weight you gain.

Skin is also very sensitive to sleep changes. Body uses sleeping time to restore dead skin. If you do not get enough sleep, your skin may look pale or even gray and there may appear black circles around your eyes. All you have to do to avoid these unwanted effects is to set your everyday sleeping time.

You should take care of your sleep quality. If you are having nightmares or after a whole night sleep you still feel tired, try something as listening to meditation music before going to sleep (you may leave it turned on while sleeping) or having a hot aroma bath before getting to bed. If this does not help, you are really stressed or have some serious health problems and you should ask for some professional help.

To use beauty sleep advantages at the maximum, use night creams and lotions for your body, maintain an exercise regime when you get up and eat nutritious food at least for breakfast. Try to control yourself and do not get too much stressed, so that your body would not be very busy at night and you could have a better rest.

Do not expect too much of it. As mentioned before, your appearance will not change. You will simple look fresh and your skin will be beautiful; you won’t have black circles around. You won’t feel tired, even your mood will get better.

Sleep is a very important part of our lives although many people do not pay any attention to the quantity and quality of sleep. Beauty sleep is important not only for those who seek to be beautiful but for all of us because it is very healthy.

The writer is a celebrity cosmetologist and dermatologist, Wellness Expert, CEO of Dr Pauls Group of Companies.