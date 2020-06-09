JK Business School (JKBS) is promoting a healthy and cheerful living during the lockdown and started off with its online version of fit bit session named as e-FITBIT.

This initiative would reduce stress and improve productivity. Looking at the current trend in the younger generation, dance sessions were appended to make sure that fitness stays connected to young managers.

e-FITBIT is scheduled on alternative days (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Students can also download the recordings of these fitness sessions and follow the routine at a later time if they miss the session.

For details visit: https://www.jkbschool.org/