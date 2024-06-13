Logo

# Statesman Talk

Ashish Chauhan in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk,’ talks about automation of stock exchange and how technology has grown by leaps and bounds. He also debunks the theory that one can only earn good money by putting in a lot of money.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 13, 2024 5:32 pm

Jasmine Sandhawalia in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

BJP leader #JasmineSandhawalia in conversation with '#TheStatesmanTalk' says there is no anti- BJP sentiment in #Punjab and there is a lot of respect for Prime Minister #narendramodi. She feels that what BJP has done for the Sikhs, no other party did which includes the opening of Kartarpur corridor and also registering cases against those involved in violence against the Sikhs in 1984. She also expressed that rampant conversions happening in Punjab are a matter of huge concern.

VK Pandian in conversation with The Statesman

BJD leader #VKPandian in conversation with '#TheStatesmanTalk' says that #NaveenPatnaik is a "Guru" to him. On leaving his career as a bureaucrat and joining politics he said it was part of destiny as he experienced that he had a very strong emotional connect with the people of #Odisha. He also claimed that BJD will be a clear winner in the state in the Lok Sabha Elections.