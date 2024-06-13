Ashish Chauhan in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

BJP leader #JasmineSandhawalia in conversation with '#TheStatesmanTalk' says there is no anti- BJP sentiment in #Punjab and there is a lot of respect for Prime Minister #narendramodi. She feels that what BJP has done for the Sikhs, no other party did which includes the opening of Kartarpur corridor and also registering cases against those involved in violence against the Sikhs in 1984. She also expressed that rampant conversions happening in Punjab are a matter of huge concern.